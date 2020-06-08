Live Now
Houston holding 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

Capital Region barbershop offers free haircuts to high school seniors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After reopening their doors on June 3, Legends Barbershop said they wanted to help their community in a way they knew how. The barbershop deciding to offer free haircuts to high school seniors in the month of June.

After making the announcement on their Facebook, they’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response.

Legends Barbershop Owner Eric Connors told NEWS10 he decided to make the haircuts free after reflecting on his own positive experience as a senior and feeling bad for those seniors whose experience may have been cut short.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak