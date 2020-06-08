Capital Region barbershop offers free haircuts to high school seniors

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After reopening their doors on June 3, Legends Barbershop said they wanted to help their community in a way they knew how. The barbershop deciding to offer free haircuts to high school seniors in the month of June.

After making the announcement on their Facebook, they’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response.

Legends Barbershop Owner Eric Connors told NEWS10 he decided to make the haircuts free after reflecting on his own positive experience as a senior and feeling bad for those seniors whose experience may have been cut short.

