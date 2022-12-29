ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — $11.6 million has been awarded to 25 municipalities across New York to fund Climate Smart Communities projects that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and flood risk and help communities adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change. To date, the Department of Environmental Conservation has awarded more than $50 million in support of local climate mitigation and adaptation projects.

“The significant funding under New York’s Climate Smart Communities Program is critical in supporting local efforts to protect residents and infrastructure from the effects of climate change,” Governor Hochul said. “These grants help empower locally-driven, bold action to help meet New York’s ambitious climate goals while setting an example for other municipalities to follow.”

Local 2022 Climate Smart Communities Grant awards are:

Albany County – $35,000 Climate Action Plan: Albany County will develop its first-ever climate action plan, which will cover both government operations and the entire community. The plan will rely on data from the greenhouse gas inventories currently underway to identify targets and actions for emissions reductions.

– $35,000

Village of Cambridge – $30,000 Complete Streets Policy Implementation Plan: The village of Cambridge will develop a complete streets policy and implementation plan. The policy and implementation plan will include an assessment of existing bike and pedestrian infrastructure, prioritization of recommended improvements, and preliminary engineering feasibility of new pedestrian enhancements along the Route 313 corridor.

– $30,000

Town of Glenville – $575,000 Freemans Bridge Road Complete Streets: The town of Glenville will finish transforming Freemans Bridge Road into a ‘complete street.’ The project will add one mile of new sidewalk between Dutch Meadows Lane and Route 50, contrasting color and textured crosswalks, and pedestrian traffic signals. Three additional CDTA bus stops will also be added along the corridor, increasing access to transit.

– $575,000

Town of Halfmoon – $232,000 Erie Canal Towpath Trail Link: The town of Halfmoon will complete a 4,175-foot bike trail segment along the Mohawk Towpath Scenic Byway, which connects the city of Schenectady with the village of Waterford and the city of Cohoes. Construction will consist of an eight-foot wide 1,925-foot multi-use path and a 2,250-foot shared road segment with markings, traffic, and wayfinding signage, crosswalks, and stone bollards along Towpath Road, between Beach Road and Clamsteam Road. Completion of the trail through the town will make the entire corridor a more viable route for non-motorized transportation.

– $232,000