ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After ten years of planning and discussions for Mohawk Harbor, the Capital Region Aquatic Center will move to the Viaport Shopping Mall in Rotterdam. But Kara Haraden, President of Capital Region Aquatics Center, said signing the letter of intent to lease the 80,000-square-foot space is simple.

“We still have work to do. We still have some fundraising to do; we need to get environmental done. We started that process. And there’s going to be permits and permitting that will take some time,” Haraden said.

The $40 million aquatic center will offer water-related activities, including aquatic therapy, swimming lessons, and specialized programming for veterans, adults, children with special needs, and underserved populations.

Officials are most excited about providing swimming lessons for all ages. According to the CDC, half of the U.S. population can’t swim, and children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning more than any other cause. For children ages 5 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of death.

“That’s what’s so great about it; you can be teaching a 6-month-old how to flip over on their back to save themselves, or a 50, 60, 70, 80-year-old how to swim,” Haraden said.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara says that the aquatics center will provide more jobs and help draw thousands of visitors yearly to the area, stimulating the economy.

He shared in a statement that:

“This investment will not only enhance the quality of life for our residents but also attract prestigious aquatic sports competitions, drawing thousands of visitors from all corners of the United States to the Capital Region each year.”

While they don’t have any plans to share at this point, officials hope the center will be open by early 2024.