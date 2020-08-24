Capital Region Aquatic Center kicks off virtual fitness challenge

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) – Beginning Monday, Capital Region Aquatic Center is hosting its first virtual fitness challenge where participants will have two weeks to log the most miles swimming, running, biking, paddling and/or walking. At the end of the two-week window, the top three performers for each sport will be awarded a prize.

A portion of the proceeds will be going to Special Olympics New York and the Special Olympians who participate in the challenge will receive a prize.

The Capital Region Aquatic Center, projected to open in 2022, will be an 80,000-square-foot, multi-pool, aquatic complex at Mohawk Harbor.

Source: Capital Region Aquatic Center

According to their website, “this state-of-the-art facility will provide swimming instruction for all ages, offer aquatic therapy and exercise, and serve as a host for local, regional, and national aquatic competitions.”

The remainder of the proceeds from the virtual challenge will go towards funding the construction of the facility.

More than 80 participants have signed up for the challenge. Interested in signing up?

