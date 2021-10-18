Capital Region airports receive state funding for improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $20.7 million in state funding for airports across the state. Four local airports were awarded funding for operational improvements and safety enhancements.

“Local and regional airports are the gateway to communities across New York State, attracting tourists and business from around the world,” said Hochul. “These investments will continue to transform New York’s airports into world-class facilities that will further boost economic development and growth.”

Administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, projects funded through the Aviation Capital Investment Program include the construction of new security and access control improvements, deployment of new automated weather monitoring systems, and the construction and rehabilitation of new and existing hangars and aircraft refueling facilities.

Local airports receiving funding are:

South Albany Airport, receiving $1 million toward construction of a solar electric generation system, an upgraded septic system and a new facility to support equipment necessary to maintain operations during inclement weather events

Saratoga County Airport, receiving $600,000 toward the acquisition of service equipment to maintain operations during inclement weather events

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Warren County, receiving $1.4 million toward construction of a new hangar

Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Dutchess County, receiving $1.4 million to construct operational support buildings to maintain operations

A full list of airports receiving funding can be found on the Governor’s website.