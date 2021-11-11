Capital Region activists host rally to pass the Freedom to Vote Act

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, voting rights activists march outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during a voting rights rally on Capitol Hill, in Washington. In the nation’s capital on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, multiracial coalitions of civil, human and labor rights leaders are convening rallies and marches to urge passage of federal voter protections that have been eroded since the Voting Rights Act of 1965. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Concerned citizens of the Capital Region join voting rights activists to host a Freedom to Vote – Time to Act press conference and rally to urge Senator Chuck Schumer to prioritize voting rights legislation. Activists are calling for action on the Senate and President Joe Biden to preserve democracy for all by enacting the Freedom to Vote Act.

The Declaration for American Democracy Coalition invites community leaders to join organizations to speak at the rally on Friday, November 12, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Leo W O’Brien Federal Building, 1 Clinton Square. Speakers will include Dr. Alice Green, Executive Director for the Center for Law and Justice, Noreen McKee, League of Women Voters, and Alycia Bacon, Mothers Out Front.

This event will be co-hosted by the Side with Love, the Vote cohort at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, and the Social Responsibilities Council of Albany. Activists say they will display large banners and signs, followed by a letter to be delivered to Sen. Schumer’s office.