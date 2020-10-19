Capital Region a favored area for professionals relocating from NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Capital Region is a popular destination in the Northeast for workers seeking to relocate out of bigger metropolitan areas like the greater New York City (NYC) metro area. The Centers for Economic Growth (CEG) says there has been a 20.3% increase in five years, based on 2018 Job-to-Job Flows Explorer data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Job-to-job means there was little if no time between employment for relocating workers. A reported 14,456 more job-to-job relocations from NYC to the Capital Region took place in the five years leading up to the 2018 data.

CEG’s CEO, Mark Eagan, says the Capital Region is an ideal location for young professionals looking to escape NYC’s high rent. It’s also ideal for people seeking a smaller community with easy access to shopping as well as other basic amenities and entertainment.

“This is not a secret: the Capital Region has (an) unparalleled quality of life and career opportunities that are just as stellar. New York City workers know this. They are very mobile – especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and out of all the metros in the nation from which they can choose to go for new jobs, the Albany metro is the one that attracts the fourth greatest number of them,” says Eagan.

There are professionals who migrate from the Albany metro area to the greater NYC area but there are more who migrate from NYC to the Capital Region, says Eagan. Knowing that Eagan says it’s important to find additional ways to entice young professionals to relocate and stay in the Capital Region.

Eagan says considering changes the coronavirus pandemic has had on the workforce, the CEG expects the number of professionals coming from NYC to the Albany area to increase as working remotely has become more commonplace since March when the state was on “pause”.

Outside of the NYC metro area, the largest influx of relocations came from outside of the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington in Pennsylvania, Trenton-Princeton in New Jersey, and Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown metropolitan’s which came in first, second and third respectively for largest numbers of job-to-job flow into the Capital Region.

The CEG is also working on an aspect of their website with resources for professionals looking to relocate to the Capital Region prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Eagan says the resource page will likely be launched by early next year.

