Capital Region 2021 COVID-19 year in review

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Capital Region 2021 COVID-19 year in review

Capital Region 2021 COVID-19 year in review

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been another COVID-19-filled year, with public health and government officials focused on cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations. To put this past year into perspective, NEWS10 wanted to look at COVID data from the beginning of the year and what those numbers look like as we fast approach 2022.

Eleven Capital Region counties began with a total of 36,044 positive cases on Jan. 1. The total grew more than four times to 162,443 as of Dec. 28. Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties had 77% (27,595) of the total positive cases in January, which fell slightly to 69% (111,657) in December.

Despite that, Fulton, Warren, and Washington Counties saw cases rise well over what the Capital Region saw as a whole. Washington County’s cases went up nearly 10 times over. Warren County’s cases went up nearly eight times, and Fulton County’s nearly seven times.

COVID deaths weren’t up that much compared to cases; the total rose nearly three times in eight counties. Saratoga County was the exception, though – deaths rose little more than eight times over. from 31 on Jan. 1 to 260 on Dec. 28.

Recovery data has not been available for all 11 counties in the region. Eight counties post the number of recoveries regularly with case information. At the beginning of the year, 24,955 residents in those eight counties had recovered. At the end of the year, 162,443 have recovered.

How New York reports vaccination data has evolved over the year. Because only a two-dose vaccine was available in February, the state reported people who had gotten one dose and people who had gotten both doses. To fast forward, the state now reports the number of people who have gotten one dose and the number of people fully vaccinated.

On Feb. 18, there were 79,622 fully vaccinated residents in 11 Capital Region counties. As of Dec. 28, there were 859,304 fully vaccinated residents in those counties. Statewide, 1.9 million New Yorkers were fully vaccinated on March 9. On Dec. 28, there were 13.8 million.

Check out the Capital Region data used for this story below:

Cases

CountyJanuary 1December 28
Albany11,78439,560
Columbia1,6677,170
Fulton1,3178,858
Greene1,3356,081
Montgomery1,5168,145
Rensselaer4,55821,836
Saratoga5,60329,297
Schenectady5,65020,964
Schoharie5723,306
Warren1,1878,967
Washington8558,259
Total36,044162,443
Source: NYSDOH

Deaths

CountyJanuary 1December 28
Albany226469
Columbia49113
Greene2892
Rensselaer89229
Saratoga31260
Schenectady80207
Warren39105
Washington1570
Total5571,545
Source: NYSDOH

Recoveries

CountyJanuary 1December 28
Albany10,05438,532
Columbia1,4036,750
Greene1,0335,434
Rensselaer3,10620,243
Saratoga3,23527,489
Schenectady4,62120,245
Warren8478,368
Washington6567,956
Total24,955135,017
Source: NYSDOH

Vaccinations

CountyFebruary 18December 28
Albany21,962219,640
Columbia3,30339,961
Fulton2,65426,572
Greene2,00127,899
Montgomery2,73931,210
Rensselaer9,486104,214
Saratoga15,994165,869
Schenectady10,203117,837
Schoharie1,21517,479
Warren4,69146,560
Washington2,62837,365
Total79,622859,304
Source: NYSDOH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10