Capital Region 2021 COVID-19 year in review

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been another COVID-19-filled year, with public health and government officials focused on cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations. To put this past year into perspective, NEWS10 wanted to look at COVID data from the beginning of the year and what those numbers look like as we fast approach 2022.

Eleven Capital Region counties began with a total of 36,044 positive cases on Jan. 1. The total grew more than four times to 162,443 as of Dec. 28. Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties had 77% (27,595) of the total positive cases in January, which fell slightly to 69% (111,657) in December.

Despite that, Fulton, Warren, and Washington Counties saw cases rise well over what the Capital Region saw as a whole. Washington County’s cases went up nearly 10 times over. Warren County’s cases went up nearly eight times, and Fulton County’s nearly seven times.

COVID deaths weren’t up that much compared to cases; the total rose nearly three times in eight counties. Saratoga County was the exception, though – deaths rose little more than eight times over. from 31 on Jan. 1 to 260 on Dec. 28.

Recovery data has not been available for all 11 counties in the region. Eight counties post the number of recoveries regularly with case information. At the beginning of the year, 24,955 residents in those eight counties had recovered. At the end of the year, 162,443 have recovered.

How New York reports vaccination data has evolved over the year. Because only a two-dose vaccine was available in February, the state reported people who had gotten one dose and people who had gotten both doses. To fast forward, the state now reports the number of people who have gotten one dose and the number of people fully vaccinated.

On Feb. 18, there were 79,622 fully vaccinated residents in 11 Capital Region counties. As of Dec. 28, there were 859,304 fully vaccinated residents in those counties. Statewide, 1.9 million New Yorkers were fully vaccinated on March 9. On Dec. 28, there were 13.8 million.

Check out the Capital Region data used for this story below:

Cases

County January 1 December 28 Albany 11,784 39,560 Columbia 1,667 7,170 Fulton 1,317 8,858 Greene 1,335 6,081 Montgomery 1,516 8,145 Rensselaer 4,558 21,836 Saratoga 5,603 29,297 Schenectady 5,650 20,964 Schoharie 572 3,306 Warren 1,187 8,967 Washington 855 8,259 Total 36,044 162,443 Source: NYSDOH

Deaths

County January 1 December 28 Albany 226 469 Columbia 49 113 Greene 28 92 Rensselaer 89 229 Saratoga 31 260 Schenectady 80 207 Warren 39 105 Washington 15 70 Total 557 1,545 Source: NYSDOH

Recoveries

County January 1 December 28 Albany 10,054 38,532 Columbia 1,403 6,750 Greene 1,033 5,434 Rensselaer 3,106 20,243 Saratoga 3,235 27,489 Schenectady 4,621 20,245 Warren 847 8,368 Washington 656 7,956 Total 24,955 135,017 Source: NYSDOH

Vaccinations