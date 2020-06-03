Capital Region 2020-2021 school budgets: proposed tax levies

Breaking News
by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Across the state school districts are preparing for upcoming budget votes due by mail-in ballot on June 9. The state has already said cuts to education funding, to make up for lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, are coming.

A majority of Capital Region school districts are proposing budget increases that stay at or below the state-mandated caps. But Troy City School District is eliminating 25 positions, 23 of which are teachers, to stay below its tax cap. Rensselaer City School District is proposing a 19.5% tax increase, that will need 60% of voters in order to be approved.

Cohoes City School District proposed a tax levy below its tax cap but its budget includes the elimination of approximately 21 positions including 11 teachers, three teacher’s aides, two aides, and a security guard.

Proposed tax levies

