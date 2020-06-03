Capital Region 2020-2021 school budgets: proposed tax levies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Across the state school districts are preparing for upcoming budget votes due by mail-in ballot on June 9. The state has already said cuts to education funding, to make up for lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, are coming.
A majority of Capital Region school districts are proposing budget increases that stay at or below the state-mandated caps. But Troy City School District is eliminating 25 positions, 23 of which are teachers, to stay below its tax cap. Rensselaer City School District is proposing a 19.5% tax increase, that will need 60% of voters in order to be approved.
Cohoes City School District proposed a tax levy below its tax cap but its budget includes the elimination of approximately 21 positions including 11 teachers, three teacher’s aides, two aides, and a security guard.
Proposed tax levies
- Albany City School District– 1.96%
- Ballston Spa Central School District– 3.5%
- Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District– 1.98%
- Greater Amsterdam School District– 3%
- Cobleskill-Richmond Central School– 1.98%
- Cohoes City School District– 2.32%
- Coxsackie-Athens Central School District– .6%
- East Greenbush Central School District– 1.5%
- Fort Edward Union Free School District– .62%
- Glens Falls City Schools– .05%
- Gloversville Enlarged School District– 2%
- Hudson Falls Central School District– 1.9%
- Greater Johnstown School District– 5% (over tax cap)
- Queensbury Union Free School District– 3.32% (tax cap 2.98%)
- Rensselaer City School District– 19.5% (over tax cap)
- Saratoga Springs City School District– 2.28%
- Schenectady City School District– 1.1%
- Shenendehowa Central School District– 2.21%
- South Colonie Central School District– 2.02%
- Taconic Hills Central School District– 1.56%
- Troy City School District– 1.99%
