Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan flipped the switch on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 for the 24th annual Price Chopper/Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the State of Emergency and Snow Emergency issued in Albany, the Price Chopper/ Market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park will be closed until Sunday, Dec. 20. Organizers are hoping to allow visitors Sunday evening.

Organizers are encouraging visitors to purchase tickets in advance as they will not be able to accept credit/debit cards at the gates.