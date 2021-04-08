Capital Hills Golf Course opens for the season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Hills Golf Course opened for this year’s season on Thursday. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan made the first putt of the season at 11 a.m.

It is Albany’s municipal course so residents will get a slight discount on greens fees. Check out their website for rates.

Capital Hills joins both Troy and Schenectady’s municipal courses which open this week as well. Schenectady’s Municipal Course opened Wednesday and Frear Park will open on Friday.

Mayor Sheehan was joined by General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio as well as other local officials.