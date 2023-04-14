Mayor Kathy Sheehan kicks off the golf season with the first putt at Capital Hills golf course.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan kicked off the golf season with the annual first putt at the Capital Hills Golf Course.

The park has a few new features this year including pickle ball courts and tools for golfers, including new signs, GPS monitors and online reservations. Sheehan said the pandemic highlighted the importance of outdoor spaces for city residents and the course will be open to runners and walkers before golf kicks off every morning.

She encouraged everyone to take advantage of the park’s beauty and the warm weather.

“This is an amenity that’s really unique in cities the size of Albany,” Sheehan said. “To have a place like Capital Hills where, not only can residents play golf but, we can really enjoy the beauty of this city and enjoy the opportunity to come together in many different ways.”

The course is open 8:00 a.m. to dark on weekdays and 7:00 a.m. to dark on weekends. Pricing and information on how to make online reservations can be found on the Capital Hills Golf Course website.