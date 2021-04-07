Capital Hills Golf Course opening for the season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that Capital Hills Golf Course will be opening for the season on Thursday, April 8. Hours are M-F from 8 a.m. to dark, and weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to dark.

“We’re excited to kick off the 2021 golf season here at the Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course. Capital Hills at Albany is the premiere golf course in the Capital District with its rich history, beautiful scenery and impeccably maintained course,” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Sergio Panunzio, DGS Commissioner.

On Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 golfers can tee off on a first come first serve basis and Saturday, April 10 golfers can reserve a tee time. Tee times can be made by calling the Capital Hills Pro Shop at (518) 438-2208 starting Thursday, April 8 at 8 a.m.

The course will reportedly be open to walkers and runners before golf begins each day. Walkers and runners have to be off the course before 8 a.m M-F, and before 7 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

The City of Albany and Capital Hills at Albany will also be following the guidelines issued by the CDC and local health officials in order to keep everyone safe.

Rates for play, carts, and driving range can be found by visiting the Capital Hills website or viewed below:

Play Resident Rate Non-Resident Rate 18 holes – Regular $32 $41 18 holes – Senior $30 $38 18 holes – Junior $23 $26 18 holes – Veteran $30 $35 9 holes* – Regular $20 $25 9 holes* – Senior $18 $22 9 holes – Junior $18 $21 9 holes* – Veteran $18 $20 9 holes* – League $20 $25 *9 hole rate not available before 1 p.m. on weekends/holidays Rentals Carts 18 holes $18/person 9 holes $10/person League Cart $10/person Practice Driving Range Small $6 Driving Range Large $12 Range Keys $60 key = $50 $132 key = $100

More information on Capital Hills including course and facility details, directions and pro shop information can be found online.