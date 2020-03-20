Capital District YMCA to offer childcare for emergency personnel

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District YMCA is offering childcare services for emergency personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 23, at 7 a.m., the Capital District YMCA will provide childcare for emergency personnel who do not have the option to work from home, as defined by the New York State Education Department.

“We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that

their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones

during this difficult time,” noted Capital District YMCA President David Brown.

“Additionally, for emergency personnel who need childcare and are already facing

financial hardships, we are offering financial assistance,” said Brown. “The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are

a mission-driven organization and we are called to help others,” said Brown.

Emergency personnel include licensed health professionals such as physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, LPNs, nurse assistants or laboratory personnel, and direct support professionals.

The YMCA is also extending childcare services to first responders including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, and firefighters.

The following YMCA branch locations will provide childcare services:

Bethlehem — 900 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054

Duanesburg — 221 Victoria Drive, Delanson, NY 12053

Glenville — 127 Droms Road, Glenville, NY 12302

Greenbush — 20 Community Way, East Greenbush, NY 12061

Greene County — 35 Rt. 81, Hope Plaza, West Coxsackie, NY 12192

Guilderland — 250 Winding Brook Drive, Guilderland, NY 12084

Schenectady — 433 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Southern Saratoga — 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Troy — 2500 21st Street, Troy, NY 12180

Online registration can be found on the YMCA’s website here or emergency personnel can call Capital District YMCA at (518)-869-3500.

