Capital District YMCA provides 900 families with Thanksgiving meal baskets

CAPITAL DISTRICT (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, the Capital District YMCA helped to serve those in need by providing 900 families with full Thanksgiving meals including turkey with all the fixings.
The YMCA says the families were selected back in October with help from the Department of Social Services as well as local schools and other community service partners.
