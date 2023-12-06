CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District YMCA is hosting a Winter Palooza at the Southern Saratoga branch on December 7. Guests are invited to sip on hot cocoa and learn about the programs and facilities the CDYMCA offers around the region.

Admission and activities offered specifically for Winter Palooza are free. There will be a bounce house for children and Olaf from Frozen will be at the door greeting visitors.

There will also be a special offered for prospective members. The joiner fee will be waived for those who sign up for a CDYMCA membership during the Winter Palooza. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1 Wall Street in Clifton Park. Reservations are not required but are appreciated.