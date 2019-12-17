Capital District to receive millions of dollars in grant money for water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Capital District will receive approximately $24.6 million in grants to improve the area’s water infrastructure.

The grant money will be used to fund 13 projects throughout the Capital District. The projects are expected to cost $95 million but will eventually save tax payers $55 million, according to a press release from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

The grant money is part of more than $416 million awarded to municipalities across the state for water infrastructure improvements by the state Environment Facilities Corporation.

The grant money will be distributed through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and the Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program to municipalities for projects that improve water quality or protect public health.

Grants for projects to address water contaminants such as PFOA, PFOS and 1, 4-dioxane will also no longer be capped at $3 million. Grants will cover 60 percent of total capital project costs for these projects.

Capital District Water Grant Awardees

Albany- Saratoga counties- project cost $48 million- estimated grant award $5 million

Town of Rotterdam- project cost $2.1 million- estimated grant award $533,000

Village of Voorheesville- project cost $1.6 million- estimated grant award $400,000

City of Albany Municipal Water Finance Authority- project cost approximately $8.2 million- estimated grant $3 million

Village of Catskill- project cost approximately $4.9 million- estimated grant award approximately $2.9 million

Village of Fort Ann- project cost approximately $4.9 million- estimated grant award approximately $1.2 million

Village of Fort Edward- project cost approximately $4.6 million- estimated grant award approximately $2.8 million

City of Glens Falls- project cost approximately $1.9 million- estimated grant award $468,425

City of Hudson- project cost $536,000- estimated grant award $321,600

Town of Johnsburg- project cost approximately $5.3 million- estimated grant award $3 million

Village of Stillwater- project cost approximately $1.2 million- estimated grant award $733,418

City of Watervliet- project cost approximately $5 million- estimated grant award approximately $1.2 million

City of Watervliet- project cost approximately $7 million- estimated grant award $3 million

A full list of the awards for N.Y. can be found here.