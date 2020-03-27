Capital District Garden & Flower Show to return in 2021

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 33rd Capital District Garden & Flower Show was set to take place this weekend at HVCC but was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers say while they are saddened by the decision they understand and promise to make the event bigger and better in 2021.

“When the gathering bans are lifted and social distancing is no longer required, we will appreciate all the things lost in March and April and value the knowledge we gain. I am committed to forge through tough times and work diligently to cultivate the 2021 Capital District Garden & Flower Show into a stronger event. Our community needs something to look forward to,” says event manager Pennie Gonzalez.