Capital District celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10)- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 20 and there are many events happening for all ages in the Capital Region celebrating the human rights icon.
- Martin Luther King Celebration, The Sanctuary for Independent Media, 3361 Sixth Ave. Troy, N.Y. 12180. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Sanctuary will be holding it’s Annual Martin Luther King Celebration. Admission is free. For more information call Willie Terry at 518-369-4978/518-272-2390 or check out their website.
- The Egg at Empire State Plaza, 100 S. Mall Arterial, Albany, N.Y. 12242. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Observance will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature keynote speaker Jesse J. Holland and include a performance by Ms. Anita Wilson. Admission is free. A live webcast also begins at 10 a.m. Check here for additional information.
- Dr. King Volunteer Fair in the Hart Lounge at the Empire State Plaza, 100 S. Mall Arterial, Albany, N.Y. 12242. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. more than 30 non-profit, community organizations from across N.Y. will be available to discuss volunteer opportunities.
- Free Admission in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., The Albany Institute of History & Art, 125 Washington Ave. Albany, N.Y. 12210. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a drop-in art project using tempera paint sticks from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- MLK Sneak Preview of “We Cried Power,” 1199SEIU, 155 Washington Ave. Albany, N.Y. 12210. Watch a sneak preview of the film “We Cried Power” a movie about ending poverty in the U.S. from 5-8 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information.
- MLK Day Celebration: Troy Children’s Chorus, Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Rd., Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065. Listen to the Troy Children’s Chorus under the direction of Kristen Witham and accompanied by Andrew Krystopolski from 1-2 p.m. Free admission. For more information call 518-371-8622.
- Star Shows on Martin Luther King Day, Discover Albany Visitors Center, 25 Quackenbush Sq., Albany, N.Y. 12207. Discover a Zoo in the Sky at 11 a.m. Show is appropriate for kids in preschool through grade 2. Unravel Wonders of the Universe at 1 p.m. Show appropriate for skywatchers ages 8 and up. Tickets are $3 for all seats for both shows. Click here for more information.