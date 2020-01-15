Capital District celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Cohoes Public Library will host a Census job fair and informational meeting this Saturday, Jan. 18. Senator Neil Breslin, Assemblymember John McDonald III and Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler will be available to answer questions about Census jobs and provide information about the Census.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include Census-related activities for kids, according to a press release from the N.Y. Legislature.