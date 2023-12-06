ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the National Council of Non-profits, seven out of ten organizations believe charitable donations will decrease this year due to student loan repayments resuming and inflation affecting consumers. But Perry Jones, Executive Director of Capital City Rescue Mission, said consumers are not the only ones feeling the pinch.

“Inflation had set all of our bills up. Our food bills, our utility bills. Everything has been going up,” Jones said.

Jones said this is the most need he has ever seen during his 41 years at the shelter. The center in Albany used to see between 50 and 70 people each day. Now, they are maxing out with needing to feed and shelter three hundred people every night. That means they need more donations and more hands to help.

Organizers said they need volunteers with a variety of skills. Those who can help volunteer at their job training center in Schenectady and their shelter.

The Majid family has been donating their time to install new floors for the Albany center. It has become a full circle moment for them since they were once in need when they first arrived in New York from Guyana.

“I think it’s great to have a place where you can bring in people in need and give them hope,” Fabien Majid said. “Me doing what I’m doing for them is just a way of saying thank you because we’ve actually faced things like this coming from a third-world country.”

After seeing an increased need while serving Thanksgiving dinners, organizers are preparing even more plates for Christmas.

“We’ll prepare for around 3,000 meals,” Perry Jones said. “Because we wanna be able to make up for whatever anyone needs.”

But to do that, they also need more volunteers to serve and prepare the food. No matter how a person volunteers, the organization says they must make sure to make each person feel welcome.

“Whether it’s cleaning the women’s emergency shelters, where nobody sees them cleaning. To serve them a meal cheerfully,” Hope Smith, Volunteer Coordinator at Capital City Rescue Mission, said. “Making sandwiches and putting them in bags, or folding and hanging clothes neatly so that a guest can come in and have the dignity of getting a clean shirt.”