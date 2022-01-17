Capital City Rescue Mission helping people isolate with COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Capital City Rescue Mission provides not only a warm place to stay, but meals and also helps those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“COVID has been a problem in the homeless population to try to find a place for them to quarantine,” said Perry Jones, director. “We have been able to help them with the food, the clothing, the shelter, and places to stay, but the extra quarantine space is always a challenge to us.”

Jones said despite the challenge, the Capital City Rescue Mission has been making it happen, glad to help isolate those who test positive in an effort to help prevent further spread of the virus in the community. According to Albany County, since January 1st, there has been roughly 15 homeless people a week who have needed to quarantine.

“It’s been extraordinary,” said Liz Hitt, Executive Director of the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society. “People have just worked to a historic degree to ensure that people are kept safe. People who need to quarantine are being quarantined. A lot of hotel rooms, but it’s day by day.”

Hitt said agencies including the Department of Social Services have played a vital role in helping the homeless population navigate this pandemic.

Jones reminded everyone that the Capital City Rescue Mission’s doors are always open to those who need it.

“We are here,” said Jones. “We aren’t going anywhere. We are thankful to be here to help.”