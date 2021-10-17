Capital Center hosts Cannabis Expo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is rolling into new territory with the legalization of recreational marijuana. Which is why organizers of the New York State Cannabis Expo say education is a big part of legalization.

“We really were trying to do our best to create a space for people that want to know what’s coming up. It’s really inclusive the way it’s supposed to be and that it’s being done successfully for all communities,” says event organizer Musa Zwana.

Recreational marijuana was legalized on March 31st for adults over the age of 21. Although retail says are not expected to begin until sometime in 2022, those who want to get in on the newly legal industry are excited about its prospects.

Steve Bate renovated a former penitentiary’s dairy barn to eventually house a different type of crop. “We’ve taken this over and turned it over for a lab. CBD’s. We’d really love to have a license to do this right,” Bate says.

There will be several different licenses for the sale and manufacturing of marijuana. Bate says his company, urbanXtracts, is looking into a manufacturing license.

“You’ll have your dispensary licenses and your cultivating licenses. But we’re looking into making the best product for people in these facilities,” Bate explains.

Before New Yorkers can legally purchase recreational marijuana in the state, the cannabis control board must create regulations and ultimately grant licenses to interested businesses.