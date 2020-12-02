Capital CarShare to suspend all operations as of Dec. 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital CarShare (CCS), the Albany-based carsharing non-profit, has announced it will be suspending all operations on December 31, 2020.

The board reportedly voted to suspend operations at its November 2020 board meeting, citing the “increased insurance premiums and unsustainable financial obligations” as noted in the resolution on suspending service.

Members who have paid an annual subscription will reportedly have their dues prorated through Dec. 31. Remaining balances can be used as driving credits until service stop on Dec. 31.

“After significant analysis, review, and discussion, the board came to this decision understanding the immense gravity of the impact it will have upon our members – many of whom rely on Capital CarShare for work, to run errands, and to support their families,” said Joe Bonilla, board chair. “Unfortunately, due to the increasingly unsustainable insurance costs without the ability to obtain more favorable and less costly coverage through a Risk Retention Group (RRG) in New York State – in addition to the financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic – we had to make this decision.”

“We are grateful for the tireless work of Melanie Beam, our executive director, and past Capital CarShare employees, backers, and supporters for making carsharing a reality in the Capital Region. It is our collective hope that carsharing will have a sustainable future in this region,” Bonilla continued.

CCS was launched in the summer of 2014 and grew to serve both Albany and Troy. For launch, CCS had received a loan from the Community Loan Fund to purchase the initial six vehicles, in addition to a grant from the Capital District Transportation Committee. In recent years, the Capital District Transportation Authority has reportedly provided financial support to help keep operations running.

Members who have questions regarding their CCS membership or need help in finding alternative transportation options are encouraged to call (518) 545-4740.

For additional information about Capital CarShare, visit their website.