Capital Banks to resume regular hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Most Capital Banks will begin resuming their regular hours of operation Tuesday, May 26. Their lobbies will remain closed and available by appointment only.

Transactions will continue to be conducted through the bank’s drive-up windows. They are accessible to both cars and pedestrians.

“We are excited to be returning back to regular business hours at the majority of our offices and to accommodate the increased customer demand for in-person banking services. Although we are expanding our hours, we are committed to providing a safe and healthy banking experience for our customers and our employees by continuing to operate using our drive-up and walk-up windows,” said Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank, Anders M. Tomson.

Bank locations resuming regular hours

· Clifton Park: 25 Park Ave.

· Colonie: 65 Wolf Road

· Latham: 581 Loudon Road

· Schenectady: 2 Rush Street

· Wilton: 3057 Route 50

Locations to remain closed

· Albany: 132 State Street- employees can be reached by phone or email or by the banks Contact Center at (800) 836-3711.

· Slingerlands: 1365 New Scotland Rd.

More information can be found on the bank’s website.

