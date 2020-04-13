Capital Bank temporarily closes branches due to coronavirus

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Bank is temporarily closing its Slingerlands branch starting Monday in response to the Centers for Disease control and local health department social distancing guidelines.

The branch offices at 1365 New Scotland Rd. in Slingerlands and 132 State Street in Albany remain closed until further notice.

Representatives said ATM machines will still be working even though the locations are closed.

“We are making these changes in an effort to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our clients and staff,” said Anders M. Tomson, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank. “We apologize for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause, but our hope is that these adjustments will help flatten the curve and reduce potential exposure to the virus in our markets.”

