Live Now
Gov. Cuomo speaks with neighboring Governors

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Capital Bank temporarily closes branches due to coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Bank is temporarily closing its Slingerlands branch starting Monday in response to the Centers for Disease control and local health department social distancing guidelines.

The branch offices at 1365 New Scotland Rd. in Slingerlands and 132 State Street in Albany remain closed until further notice.

Representatives said ATM machines will still be working even though the locations are closed.

“We are making these changes in an effort to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our clients and staff,” said Anders M. Tomson, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank. “We apologize for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause, but our hope is that these adjustments will help flatten the curve and reduce potential exposure to the virus in our markets.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak