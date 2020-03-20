Capital Bank makes additional changes to branch hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Bank has made additional changes to their hours at certain locations in the Capital Region.

Beginning Saturday, March 21, these branches will be open normal Saturday banking hours but will be operating through their drive-up window only:

· Clifton Park: 25 Park Ave.

· Latham: 581 Loudon Rd.

· Wilton: 3057 Route 50

Beginning Monday, March 23, these branches will be open normal business hours but will be operating through their drive-up window only:

· Colonie: 65 Wolf Rd.

· Clifton Park: 25 Park Ave.

· Latham: 581 Loudon Rd.

· Schenectady: 2 Rush St.

· Slingerlands: 1365 New Scotland Rd.

· Wilton: 3057 Route 50

This branch will be temporarily closed:

· Albany: 132 State Street

