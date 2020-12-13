Capital Area Boys & Girls Club collects cans to purchase toys and gifts for holiday season

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — The Capital Area Boys & Girls Club teamed up with Sunmark Credit Union to turn cans into toys and gifts during this COVID-19 holiday season.

Members have been collecting cans and bottles from the community. All money raised will be gathered to buy holiday gifts and toys for children and families across the Capital Region. Director of Development Jimmy Bulmer says the support of the community has been incredible.

“Today before we even started collecting, we were very close to that goal were pleased to say that were going to be able to really provide a good holiday season for our kids and raise over 3000 dollars just through bottles and cans,” said Bulmer.

The final drop off was Sunday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. They had three drop off locations including one in Albany, Troy, and Schenectady. The proceeds will be counted and credited in the form of a check to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.