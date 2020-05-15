Capital area Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate 100,000 meals severed during pandemic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Friday, the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area (BGCCA) along with Assemblymembers Patricia Fahy, John T. McDonald III, Senator Neil D. Breslin, and Troy Mayor Patrick Madden put together 1,000 meals at Griswold Heights, in Troy. The event was to commemorate the 100,000 meals the BGCCA has passed out during this pandemic.
Justine Reuter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area, says they have been serving breakfast and lunch at 12 locations, and he thinks they can keep going for the foreseeable future. At today’s event, they served their 100,000 meal, and Reuter says it all started with just 400 meals the first day.
Right now, Reuter says they are serving 13,000 meals a week, and they have more capacity in their kitchen if they need it.
Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy is a big supporter of the Boys and Girls Club and says it’s important to keep programs like the BGCCA going, especially now that summer is so close. Fahy says childhood obesity is a problem in the summer months. The more we engaged youths, she says, the better off we are, the healthier we are.
