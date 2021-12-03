Canton man arrested after allegedly threatening kids with kitchen knife

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an investigation of a report of a domestic incident that occurred on the North Woods Road in the Town of Canton. Police say Prentice Purvis, 57, of Canton is alleged to have threatened two children with a kitchen knife.

According to Deputies, Purvis is also accused to have damaged the property of another individual and hit this individual. Purvis was charged in the final days of November after the domestic incident.

Charges:

  • Second degree menacing (misdemeanor)
  • Forth degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)
  • Engendering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
  • Second degree harassment (viloation)

Purvis was arraigned before Canton Town Court Judge Morgan and released on his own recognizance. A “no harass” order of protection was issued against Purvis in favor of the three victims.

