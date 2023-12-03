CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary, or CAURD, license program is moving forward after an injunction halting process was lifted on Friday, December 1. With it, dispensaries that were in the process of opening can now do so.

Royale Flower Dispensary has an empty store in Albany’s Loudon Plaza. They have been waiting for their CAURD license with a cannabis growers showcase outside, but can now prepare for a grand opening before the end of the year.

“Relief for us. Now we can finally move forward. We’re kind of hoping that it’s gonna be a quick process,” stated Christine Richardson with Royale Flower.

Cultivators like Sugarhouse Farms were relying on limited avenues to make a profit. Their CEO says this is a big step towards meeting demand with lab-tested products.

“463 CAURD applicants being able to move forward with their licenses. That will only help expand consumer access,” explained CEO of Sugar House Farms, Nick Polsinelli.

NEWS10 previously reported on Amsterdam Cannabis. The Carpet City’s first dispensary has been ready to open since July.

“They gave us time to fine-tune it and do some little things we might of not have ever went back and done. Maybe it was a blessing in disguise, but we are excited to open before Christmas,” described CEO of Amsterdam Cannabis, Thomas Marcellino.

These business owners say it’s four months of waiting that’s about to pay off. “Finally bring the product to the consumer. Y’know, rather than keeping it illegal and not having that sales distribution network. It’s fully legal,” said Business Partner with Royale Flower Dispensary, Karl Appel.