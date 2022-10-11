MEDUSA, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – The Office of Cannabis Management saying nearly 1,000 have applied for up to 150 of the initial dispensary licenses. Yet, no licenses have been issued and with outdoor cannabis grow season lasting from June until October, NEWS 10 taking a farm tour in Medusa to see just how this year’s harvest is shaping up.

Whether it be apples, pumpkins or marijuana, it’s that time of year. Nightshade Farms located deep in southern Albany County has been growing since May just after they got their license to grow. CEO Phil Spinelli telling NEWS 10 they are ready.

“I think that we’re in a good spot to you know finally start to realize some of the rewards all over hard work and stuff,” says Spinelli.

From these fields to the top secret drying and storage facility, Spinelli says the farm yielded crops from nearly 1,300 outdoor plants gathering a ton of cannabis. Now, currently growing another 1,100 plants in a green house. They are expecting to yield another 100 pounds of the smokable plant.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” exclaimed Spinelli.

Spinelli saying the process is an easy one.

“To harvest you know it’s a pretty simple process of chopping them down. The first thing is to assess the maturity of the plants,” said Spinelli. “You need to obviously have a secure and stable environment to dry them in,” finished Spinelli.

Next is to check levels of stability.

“Moisture activity in the plant is stable then we can take them down and then comes the fun part of actually creating you know, a consumer ready product out of It,” explained Spinelli.

The cannabis is then stored for safe keeping, proper preservation and testing.

“So, there will be testing firms that come around and they’ll be the ones that actually take the samples deliver them to the lab and then the labs will actually perform the analytical work on the samples”

The new crop will be regulated before consumption.

With the possibility of having to lose potentially most of your crop, Spinelli telling NEWS10 not all hope is lost.

“However that materializes, worse comes to worse it can really be sold off to a processor, and you know be made into a value,” says Spinelli.

Weed can last quite a long time on store shelves

“Stored properly it can safely be consumed for up to a year without any significant degradation,” said Spinelli.