Candlelight vigil held to remember two young boys

COHOES N.Y. (NEWS10) — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday afternoon at Silliman Park to remember the lives of two young children killed days apart.

Stuffed animals lined a bench at the park and community members gathered to pray for the two young boys; six-week-old Eli Ojeda-Harmon and three-year-old Mayjor Douglas.

The six-week-old infant died after possibly ingesting methamphetamine early in December, police said. Cohoes Police arrested his father, 38-year-old Anthony Ojeda, in connection with the “suspicious death.”

Ojeda was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with an incident on December 3 and second-degree assault for an earlier incident in November 2019.

Mayjor Douglas died as a result of injuries he received at the hands of another person, according to Troy police.

Daquan Parker was charged with 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of the three year old boy, he is reportedly an acquaintance of the young boys mother, police tell NEWS10.

Following an autopsy officials ruled the death of Douglas as a homicide.