ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those searching for live, classical music, look no further! Listeso, a strings quartet will be performing Vivaldi’s renowned Four Seasons as part of The Candlelight concerts at the Kenmore Ballroom.

The quartet will be performing on January 13 and February 18 at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and can be found here. The program is: