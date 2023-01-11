ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those searching for live, classical music, look no further! Listeso, a strings quartet will be performing Vivaldi’s renowned Four Seasons as part of The Candlelight concerts at the Kenmore Ballroom.
The quartet will be performing on January 13 and February 18 at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and can be found here. The program is:
- The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: Spring – Vivaldi
- The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 2 RV 315: Summer – Vivaldi
- Thaïs: Méditation – Jules Massenet
- Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi, The Four Seasons: Spring 3 – Max Richter
- The Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas: Verano Porteño – Astor Piazzolla
- Libertango – Astor Piazzolla
- The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 3 RV 293: Autumn – Vivaldi
- The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 4 RV 297: Winter – Vivaldi