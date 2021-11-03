Candidates react to Albany Mayoral Race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Kathy Sheehan has been elected mayor once again. Tonight, both the Republican and Independent mayoral candidates spoke to News 10, sharing their thoughts on their campaigns.

Republican Alicia Purdy said she is proud of the campaign she ran.



“I think that I’ve shown that not only am I capable of managing something very large and being very successful, at it, but I’m capable of bringing people along side of me who are able to join that vision,” said Purdy. “So whatever that might be, I’m not going to do it alone. So this only is not my final chapter, this is not Albany’s final chapter. This is not the final chapter for people who wanted transformation. This is the beginning of a new chapter.

Purdy said that she will be evaluating her plans of what comes next with her family. At this point, it’s too early to say whether or not she will run again in the next mayoral race.

Also on the ballot was Greg Aidala, who was running as the independent candidate. He believes Albany should once again be the beacon for Capital Region and hopes the elected mayor is held accountable, so that the city can get on the right track when it comes to ending gun violence. Even though he lost the election, Aidala, still wants to continue to help the community moving forward.

“I’ve met so many great people that I will lend my voice and my platform that I built my 20 year career, to continue to empower the community and give a voice to some good corners of the community that I know need help and I’d gladly do that,” stated Aidala.

Both candidates encourage residents to get involved and speak up about changes they would like to see happen here in the City of Albany.