Candidate of Assembly 107th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Charles Senrick is running for New York State Assembly in the 107th District. The Libertarian is running against incumbent Republican Jake Ashby and Republican Brittany Vogel in the November election.

Senrick wants to have less government regulation on healthcare. He says it inflates the cost making it less affordable for most people. Senrick also wants to have health insurance less tied to employment.

Senrick sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the 107th assembly district.

