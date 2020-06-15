Candidate of Albany County District Attorney discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – David Soares is seeking his fifth term as district attorney of Albany County. He is facing a challenger in the June 23rd Democratic primary and spoke to News10 about the issues.

The issues range from race and police reforms to his prosecution record in Albany County. Soares sat down for a lengthy interview with News10’s Tim Lake.

WTEN also interviewed his opponent, Matthew Toporowski.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES