ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jim Tedisco is running for his third term in the New York state Senate. The Republican is facing Democrat Thearse McCalmon in the November election.

Tedisco has been critical of some of the state’s response to the Coronavirus outbreak especially the handling of nursing home patient. Recently he sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

