Candidate for State Senate 51st District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Peter Oberacker is trying to win the open seat in the State Senate 51st District. The Republican is running against Democrat Jim Barber in the race to replace James Seward, who’s not running because of health concerns.

Oberacker, a business owner, believes there is a way to control state spending to close the the budget gap. He says when he was an Otsego County legislator, they instituted a 2% tax cap for all departments.

Oberacker sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

