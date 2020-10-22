Candidate for State Senate 51st District discusses the issues with News10

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Peter Oberacker is trying to win the open seat in the State Senate 51st District. The Republican is running against Democrat Jim Barber in the race to replace James Seward, who’s not running because of health concerns.

Oberacker, a business owner, believes there is a way to control state spending to close the the budget gap. He says when he was an Otsego County legislator, they instituted a 2% tax cap for all departments.

Oberacker sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report