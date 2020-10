ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thearse McCalmon is trying to unseat incumbent Jim Tedisco in the State Senate 49th District. The Democrat is running against Jim Tedisco in the November election.

McCalmon, a teacher and community activist, ran unsuccessfully for Schenectady mayor back in 2019. But it strengthened her desire to run for public office after seeing what she calls the crumbling of her community.

McCalmon sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing her district.

