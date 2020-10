ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Robert Alft is running for the open seat in the state Senate’s 46th District. The Green Party candidate is facing Republican Richard Amedure and Democrat Michelle Hinchey.

Alft is looking to replace George Amedore, who is not running for re-election. He says he’s an alternative to the bickering between democrats, republicans and the governor.

Alft sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

