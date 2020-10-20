Candidate for State Senate 46th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rich Amedure is trying to win the open State Senate 46th District seat. The Republican is running against Democrat Michelle Hinchey, Green Party candidate Robert Alft and write-in candidate Gary Greenberg.

Amedure, a former state trooper, says the criminal justice reform bill passed by the legislature is the reason why he decided to run. He claims lawmakers never reached out to police or prosecutors to discuss the bill.

Amedure sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

