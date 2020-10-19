Candidate for State Senate 46th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michelle Hinchey is trying to win the State Senate 46th District seat vacated by George Amedore. The Democrat is running against Republican Rich Amedure, Green Party candidate Robert Alft and write-in candidate Gary Greenberg.

Hinchey says while aid from the federal government will help the state’s financial problems, lawmakers have to find ways to fund local government. She is advocating a tax on some of the most wealthy New Yorkers.

Hinchey sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

