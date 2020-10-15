Candidate for State Senate 46th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gary Greenberg is running for the vacated seat in the State Senate’s 46th District. Greenberg, a write-in candidate, is facing Democrat Michelle Hinchey, Republican Richard Amedure and Robert Alft of the Green Party.

The district seat was vacated after Republican George Amedore decided not to seek re-election. Although a write-in, Greenberg is considered a Democrat.

He says the state could generate billions of dollars to help the financial crisis if the state legislature would legalize online sports betting.

Greenberg sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

