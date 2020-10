ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dan Stec is running for the open seat in the State Senate 45th district. The Republican is battling Democrat Kimberly Davis to replace Betty Little, who chose not to seek re-election.

Stec, who is leaving his Assembly seat, says the financial help the federal government can give the state is only a band aid. The long term solutions will be done in the state legislature.

Stec sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

