Candidate for State Senate 45th District discusses the issues with News10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kimberly Davis is trying to win the open State Senate 45th District seat. The Democrat is facing Republican Dan Stec in the race to replace Betty Little, who’s retiring.

Davis, the Clinton County Treasurer, says New York needs a mixture of tax increases and spending cuts to get the state out of its budget mess. She wants a one-year moratorium on all non-essential spending and increased taxes on some of New York’s wealthiest residents.

David sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing her district.

