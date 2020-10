ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neil Breslin is running for re-election to the State Senate 44th District seat. He is facing Republican David Yule in the November election.

The Democrat says keeping restaurants open during the winter months is crucial to keeping the economy growing. He says it’s up to the legislature to come up with some new rules that could prevent restaurants from shutting down.

Breslin sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 44th District.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters