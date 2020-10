ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – David Yule is trying to unseat the incumbent in the State Senate 44th District race. The Republican is facing Democrat Neil Breslin in the November election.

Yule, a certified public accountant, says the state’s budget problems won’t be solved with a one-time federal check. He’s concerned about what happens in a year when that federal money dries up.

Yule sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his distict.

