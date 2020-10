HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) - 'Fire Prevention Week' is an opportunity for fire departments to go into the community, schools and hold open houses for live demonstrations. Due to the pandemic, they had to get creative and do more virtual work to get the message across.

“Our goal as firefighters really is to not come to your house," Secretary for the Firemen's Association of the State New York, John D'Alessandro said. "If we are truly doing our jobs as firefighters and educating the public, the end result is we want to have less calls, not more calls.”