ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Daphne Jordan is running for re-election in the State Senate 43rd District. The Republican is facing Democrat Patrick Nelson in the November election.

Jordan says the state needs to prioritize its spending. She says the state has too many high cost and low priority projects instead of maintaining what it has.

Jordan sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing her district.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters