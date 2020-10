ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dean Michael is running for State Assembly. The Republican is trying to win the 106th district seat currently held by Didi Barrett.

Michael, a small business owner and town board member says he decided to run after the state began mandating children take the HPV vaccine. He also wants to balance the power between upstate and downstate lawmakers.

Michael recently sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing the district.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters